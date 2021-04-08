Watch: Bernd Wiesberger, Shane Lowry go from eagle looks to the water on No. 15 at Augusta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Schmitt
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

You knew there would be revenge. Souls would be taken. Blood would be shed.

After the scoring rampage that saw Dustin Johnson and others bludgeon Augusta National in the fall, many expected that incredibly difficult conditions would follow for this year’s 85th Masters, which started on Thursday.

The front nine proved especially difficult for those in the early wave of players, but the true difference came on greens so tough that even the world’s best were often left looking silly.

For example, Bernd Wiesberger got a lesson when he chose an aggressive line while putting for eagle on No. 15. Note to players: Don’t choose aggressive lines.

Here was the result:

Surely, others would understand the need for “defensive putting,” a term that seems to pop up each at Augusta National.

Shane Lowry, who has been the reigning Open Champion for what now feels like a decade, didn’t heed the warning and although he was chipping from the fringe, he was handed the same fate about an hour after Wiesberger.

Lowry was under par when he came to the fringe off the 15th green, but he left it over par.

For Wiesberger, the putt was part of a rough stretch that saw him drop four shots in six holes. He finished the day with a 74.

Recommended Stories

  • Sandy Lyle makes nightmare start at Masters to mar record appearance

    Lyle is making his 37th consecutive appearance at Augusta National – a record for a non-American.

  • Watch: Bernd Wiesberger has eagle putt at 15th ... and putts ball into the water

    Bernd Wiesberger had an eagle putt at the par-5 15th Thursday at the Masters and putted his ball into the water.

  • The Masters' greens are so brutal one player had a putt miss the hole by 5 feet and then go in the water

    Bernd Wiesberger had an eagle putt at No. 15 at Augusta National, but the speedy green took his miss an sent it into the water.

  • McIlroy hits dad with errant shot in Masters meltdown

    Rory McIlroy struck his father with a wayward shot in Thursday's opening round of the Masters on the way to his worst start at Augusta National, a four-over par 76.

  • Warriors President Rick Welts to leave after this season

    Behind the scenes with a smile, grace and dogged determination, Rick Welts played a key role in the Golden State Warriors' return to winning — both on the floor and off it. "He was so instrumental in so much of what has happened with this franchise: the championships, the new arena, the brand that is now the Warriors that didn't really feel the same 10 years ago, so I want to say thank you to Rick for all of his incredible work and his amazing career.” This is Welts' 10th season with the team, and the Warriors said Thursday they expect to name his successor within a week.

  • Report: Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater

    After the Panthers acquired quarterback Sam Darnold, they gave Teddy Bridgewater permission to seek a trade. Multiple teams are interested. Bridgewater has already found multiple teams interested in trading for him, Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network. But no one is going to trade for him on his current contract, which pays him a $17 [more]

  • Long hitter DeChambeau a longshot after dismal Masters start

    Bryson DeChambeau pulled his first two drives, hit his tee shot into shrubbery at the fourth and never recovered on his way to a dismal four-over-par 76 in the opening round at the Masters on Thursday. One of the pre-tournament favourites, DeChambeau is the longest hitter in the field, and he unveiled a new driver that he hopes will make him even longer. But golf is about more than brute strength, and his accuracy and judgment were sadly lacking at Augusta National as he failed to take advantage of benign late afternoon conditions after the wind abated.

  • This new Apple tech could be the best thing to happen to iPhones in years

    We’ve all been there, deciding to charge our iPhones even when they didn’t need a top-up just to make sure that we don’t run out of battery while we’re out and about. Once your battery dies on you the first time, you do everything you can to make sure it doesn't happen again. Low-battery fear is real, and many people experience it while using their mobile devices. Your phone's battery doesn’t even have to drop that low for the fear to kick in. Thankfully, Apple is studying ways to improve our iPhone battery charging experience, with a new discovery indicating that Apple is working on some fantastic new ideas. A future version of iOS could track our typical iPhone usage habits and warn us to recharge our devices if it seems like the remaining charge won't last until the time we typically recharge our phones each day. iOS already includes a smart battery charging feature meant to improve the health of the battery, one that you should enable right away. Called Optimized Battery Charging, the feature uses your daily routines to determine when to finish the final 20% of a charge. The phone will stop charging once it reaches 80% and then finish charging just in time for you to pick it up. This feature is great for charging the phone overnight because charging will be completed right before you wake up. A similar feature is available on Macs running Big Sur. The operating system will determine if the laptop is used on battery or not and stop charging at a percentage well below 100% to protect the battery's health. A patent titled Smart advice to charge notification, first discovered by Apple Insider, was just awarded to Apple. It describes technology that would allow iOS to determine the user’s iPhone habits and predict when the battery might run out. As it stands right now, the phone only informs the user if the charge drops below 20% and then again at 10%. The feature Apple describes in the patent would go beyond that, offering a more critical estimate. It would tell the user whether the current battery charge is enough to last until the next expected recharge, regardless of the current percentage. A feature like this could help address low-battery anxiety, as the user would know the handset will provide notifications if it thinks the remaining charge won't last. The intelligent charging feature could also prevent users from leaving home without enough battery life — from the patent: For example, if a user typically charges her smart phone at night, but forgets to do so on one occasion, receiving a 'battery low' indication just before leaving for work the next day does not leave the user time to charge her phone before work. The more consistent a person’s daily routines and charging habits, the better the smart charging system would work. A premise of this disclosure is that, for a given day of the week, a user's patterns in charging are very predictable over time. For example, on Monday through Friday, a user may charge her computing system when she arrives at work at 8:30 a.m., and then charge her computing system again before going to bed at about 10:00 p.m. Similarly, a user may have a different pattern on weekends when she does not work. Apple explains in the patent that information such as anonymized location data could help the phone learn whether the user is more likely to charge the phone at home or work, and adapt notifications to take that information into account: For example, if a user typically charges at 8:30 a.m., it is likely that the user is at work. The computing system can detect and store an anonymized location that is known to the computing system as 'at work.' In an embodiment, an anonymized location can be given a universally unique identifier (UUID) that is associated with a specific location, e.g. GPS coordinates, WiFi identifier, or cell towers, indicating a physical location that the computing device can identify as 'home,' 'work,' or other relevant location. Similarly, if a user typically charges at 10:00 p.m. at night, and stops using the computing system for a 6 to 8 hours, it is likely that the user is at home. The computing system can store an anonymized location that is known to the computing system as 'at home.' Similarly, the computing system can store an anonymized location that is known to the computing system as 'at work.' This type of technology could end up being the best thing to happen to the iPhone in years, as it would provide various direct and indirect benefits. The obvious advantage is that users would have less anxiety over battery life. Secondly, this type of solution might lead to other innovative battery features, such as allowing the operating system to automatically trigger battery-saving modes to extend the battery life throughout the day. Thirdly, by increasing battery charging efficiency, Apple could reduce unnecessary charge cycles and extend the health of the battery. That would be great news not just for iPhone users who want to keep their devices for years, but also for Apple’s environment-related programs. This is all just speculation, however. Android device makers have tackled battery problems in two ways. First, they have increased battery sizes year after year, but capacity can only grow so much. Secondly, they’ve increased battery charging speeds for both wired and wireless charging. That’s great in theory, but in practice, it can harm battery health. Apple hasn’t matched those speeds, offering more limited upgrades for wired and wireless charging speeds in recent years. There’s no guarantee that Apple will use the technology described in this patent in upcoming iOS versions, but the company certainly seems interested in more intelligent battery charging technology on its devices.

  • Brewers vs. Cardinals Highlights

    Arenado hits the go-ahead home run in Cardinals' win

  • Watch: Rory McIlroy hits his dad on the fly with errant shot at the Masters

    Rory McIlroy hit his dad with an errant shot during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

  • A tax break is back that helps retirees give more to charity — and less to the IRS

    "Qualified charitable distributions" have returned for the 2021 tax year.

  • 21 Things you need to know on eve of 2021 Masters Tournament

    From Spieth's resurgence to Bryson's power to Brooks' knee, here are 21 Things of note entering this week's major at Augusta National.

  • Holly Holm down to rematch returning Miesha Tate: ‘I always like to avenge losses’

    Holly Holm hopes she gets the chance to cross paths with Miesha Tate again now that her former foe is back to active competition.

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Bradley Beal

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 46

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.