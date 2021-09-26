WATCH: Bennett Williams takes 2nd interception 68-yards to the house

A listless second half by the Ducks allowed the Wildcats to hang around until midway through the fourth quarter, but with a 15-point lead and Arizona on the move, Oregon cornerback Bennett Williams picked off quarterback Jordan McCloud and took it 68 yards to the house for a touchdown.

The score gave Mario Cristobal’s squad a 41-19 lead and finally allowed the Autzen Stadium crowd to take a breath.

It was the fourth interception of the game for the Ducks and the second by Williams in what was an exceptional display by Oregon’s secondary. Mykael Wright secured an interception in the end zone in the first half, and Verone McKinley had a clutch pick of his own later on.

It hasn’t been the prettiest game for Oregon, particularly on offense where they have struggled to move the ball, but the turnover margin remains elite for this squad and is a huge reason they are going to come out of this contest with their fourth win of the season.

