Watch: Benjamin Morrison’s pick-six versus Clemson from every camera angle imaginable

If you’re a Notre Dame fan then you know the play. The Irish were leading Clemson 21-0 as the Tigers threatened to make it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter last November.

Then in stepped freshman corner back Benjamin Morrison to not just put a stop to Clemson’s scoring threat, but to return his second interception of the night back 96-yards and give Notre Dame a 28-0 lead.

Ballgame.

You’ve seen the play from the broadcast view, but how about from every camera angle NBC had in Notre Dame Stadium last night?

The Notre Dame advanced media team recently released a video of that play from every camera angle. Check it out below as it takes about six minutes to watch it from everywhere there was a television camera that night.

Seeing that play will certainly never get old although I’m a firm believer that the biggest play that night was the punt block for a touchdown that got things going for Notre Dame.

Whatever the case, the decision to go from the Clemson receiver to find “Aw-shucks Dabo” with his arms crossed and head down was a great one (3:15 mark).

Notre Dame and Clemson are set to square off again in 2023, this time at Clemson on November 4.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 24: Benjamin Morrison #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is called for pass interference as he defends J.J. Jones #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Notre Dame won 45-32. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)





Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Morrison returned the interception for a touchdown. Notre Dame won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports





Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a pass intended for Boston College Eagles wide receiver Joseph Griffin (2) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports





Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a late second quarter pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O’Mega Blake (89). The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 03 Syndication Florida Times Union Syndication Notre Dame Insider





SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – APRIL 22: Benjamin Morrison #20 speaks with Sam Hartman #10 of Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)





