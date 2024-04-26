Watch: Bengals’ Zac Taylor calls Amarius Mims to make him a 1st-round pick

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t need long to share the emotional phone call to Amarius Mims, the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

As always, it was Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on the phone calling the prospect.

This time, Taylor called Mims to inform him he would be on his way to Cincinnati, where he’ll learn from similar offensive tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown while prepping for a long-term role in front of Joe Burrow.

The clip shared by the Bengals’ social media team is brief but emotional and well worth the watch for fans of the team:

***EXCITED NOISES*** Amarius Mims receives THE CALL from Coach.@IEL_LLC | 📺: 2024 Draft on ESPN/ABC/NFLN pic.twitter.com/om2niUxopf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire