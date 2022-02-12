How to watch Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl 2022 live or without cable

How to watch Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It all comes down to this.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will battle it out in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

Cincinnati is making its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season and third appearance overall. Joe Burrow and Co. will be looking to secure the franchise’s first-ever championship.

Los Angeles’ most recent Super Bowl appearance came in the 2018 season, a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The Rams’ lone Super Bowl victory was in the 1999 season, when the then-St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl 34. The Rams have a 1-3 all-time record in the Super Bowl.

So will the Bengals claim that elusive first championship or will the Rams double their number of Lombardi Trophies?

Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff of Super Bowl 56.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Rams is on Feb. 13. The game will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 56 will air on NBC.

How can I stream the 2022 Super Bowl?

You can also stream the game live on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

Where is the 2022 Super Bowl being played?

This year’s Super Bowl is being played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif. It’s the second straight Super Bowl held at one of the participating teams' home stadiums. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium last year, taking down the Chiefs inside the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium.

Bengals-Rams will be the first Super Bowl played in the Los Angeles area since the 1992 season, when the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a Super Bowl 27 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Who is performing the halftime show of the 2022 Super Bowl?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will team up for one of the most star-studded Super Bowl halftime shows of all time. The quintet will perform after the second quarter of Bengals-Rams.