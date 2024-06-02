Watch: Bengals' Trey Hendrickson hits homers at Logan Wilson's softball home run derby

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looked like a power hitter the Reds could use in the middle of their lineup as he hit six home runs in the first round of the home run derby during teammate Logan Wilson's celebrity softball game at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, the home of the Reds' High-A Dragons.

Hendrickson, who tied for second in the National Football League last season with 17.5 sacks, participated in voluntary on-field Phase 2 workouts in May, less than one month after requesting a trade and suggesting he was considering retiring.

Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis won the HR derby.

The game itself featured 17 home runs, including three by Bengals kicker Evan McPherson that helped Team Wilson to a 20-10 win.

Videos via Twitter/X of Hendrickson hitting homers:

Trey Hendrickson gets warmed up and then slugs six bombs in the first round of the home run derby. pic.twitter.com/RJZUsdjq4r — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 1, 2024

Trey Hendrickson bat flip after 6 homers in first round of @lw55softball Home Run Derby. @WLWT x #Bengals pic.twitter.com/EBrp05vVSj — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 1, 2024

More highlights via Twitter/X from Saturday's game, which included a fundraising initiative for the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund.

Bats were swung. Catches were made. Fun was had.



What a day, @lw55softball 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OG3eOCt5Av — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 1, 2024

Jalen Davis & @djturner_5 having too much fun with it 😂 pic.twitter.com/wGRVRk2hPS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 1, 2024

“We’ve got so many great players with tremendous character that represent our organization the right way, represent our fan base the right way.” Zac Taylor on Logan Wilson and his Foundation that sponsors Saturday’s charity softball game and HR Derby. pic.twitter.com/HqBKhuTsk3 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 1, 2024

Amarius Mims deletes a softball with a...one handed swing? lol#Bengals first rounder soaked in his home run trot around the bases at Logan Wilson's Celebrity Softball Game.@lw55softball x @WLWT x @amarius_mims pic.twitter.com/bfOJXNEPwr — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 2, 2024

