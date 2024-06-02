Advertisement

Watch: Bengals' Trey Hendrickson hits homers at Logan Wilson's softball home run derby

dave clark, cincinnati enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looked like a power hitter the Reds could use in the middle of their lineup as he hit six home runs in the first round of the home run derby during teammate Logan Wilson's celebrity softball game at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, the home of the Reds' High-A Dragons.

Hendrickson, who tied for second in the National Football League last season with 17.5 sacks, participated in voluntary on-field Phase 2 workouts in May, less than one month after requesting a trade and suggesting he was considering retiring.

Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis won the HR derby.

The game itself featured 17 home runs, including three by Bengals kicker Evan McPherson that helped Team Wilson to a 20-10 win.

Videos via Twitter/X of Hendrickson hitting homers:

More highlights via Twitter/X from Saturday's game, which included a fundraising initiative for the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Trey Hendrickson hits homers at Logan Wilson's softball home run derby