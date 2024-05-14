Watch: Bengals thank Tyler Boyd for eight NFL seasons in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals' official Twitter/X account shared a tribute Monday night to receiver Tyler Boyd, who had 513 receptions and 6,000 receiving yards in eight NFL seasons with the team after Cincinnati drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Boyd, a free agent who turns 30 years old in November, confirmed last week that he was signing with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced the signing Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Boyd's one-year deal was worth up to $4.5 million.

Next season, the Titans are scheduled to host a regular-season game against the Bengals.

Tyler Boyd with the Cincinnati Bengals

"Thank you for everything, TB," the Bengals' account tweeted.

The tribute video:

Thank you for everything, TB. pic.twitter.com/3cHm8N43N3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2024

Another tweet from the team's official account:

You’ll always be a part of Who Dey Nation. pic.twitter.com/WX1OdLBH8M — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2024

