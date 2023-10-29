Watch: Bengals score TD on play seemingly called off by referees

The Cincinnati Bengals scored their second touchdown of the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on what looked like a broken play, seemingly called dead by officials.

Until it wasn’t.

On the replay, even Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seemed to stop, thinking the play was off, then broke into a scramble and zipped a touchdown to rookie Andre Iosivas.

The just-in-case maneuver counted, as the officials wound up calling two flags on the 49ers, both declined.

It was awkward, but Bengals fans couldn’t complain about the end result, considering it was part of an opening quarter that was the best the offense has looked to date:

