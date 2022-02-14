Watch: Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase makes spectacular catch early in Super Bowl 53

Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a remarkable 46-yard catch from quarterback Joe Burrow to the Rams' 11 late in the first quarter of Super Bowl 56 to set up Cincinnati's first score of the game – a 29-field goal by Evan McPherson.

Chase was defended by the Rams' Jalen Ramsey on the play.

"I have to say - Ja'Marr Chase is one of the great catchers of the football in contested, wrestling, one-handed situations in the Super Bowl," NBC color analyst Cris Collinsworth said.

"He is one of the best finishers of catches I think I've ever seen in my lifetime. So many times this year. Going against Ramsey and making a play like that, wow!"

Absolutely RIDICULOUS to be doing this in the Super Bowl as a rookie. @Real10Jayy__



📺: #SBLVI on NBC

📱: https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu pic.twitter.com/eWToObhl2E — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Last week, Collinsworth said Chase is "in my estimation, is already the best receiver that I've ever seen play with a Cincinnati Bengals uniform on."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Watch: Ja'Marr Chase's spectacular catch for Bengals in Super Bowl 53