Watch: Bengals rookie Evan McPherson sets franchise record with 58-yard FG

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson made history on Sunday during his team’s game against the Denver Broncos.

With the game about to hit halftime, Bengals coaches let the offense get aggressive. Joe Burrow hit Tyler Boyd for a big gain, then McPherson went out for a 58-yard attempt.

And nailed it.

The kick didn’t just give the Bengals a 6-3 lead (or come right after Denver’s kicker missed an attempt from 51 yards out). It’s the longest field goal in team history, shattering the prior record of 57, accomplished by Mike Nugent in 2014.

The team’s social media crew shared the special moment on Twitter:

HE'S MONEY from 58 💰 The longest field goal in Bengals history from @McPherson_Evan. Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/clO5Xc9Qkc — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 19, 2021

