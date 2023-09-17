Watch: Bengals rookie Charlie Jones takes punt back for TD vs. Ravens

Talk about a welcome to the NFL moment for Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Charlie Jones.

With his team struggling in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones almost effortlessly took a point back 80-plus yards to the house at Paycor Stadium.

Even better, there was a ton of suspense around the play because officials initially threw a flag and Joe Burrow’s offense was coming out on the field.

Then, officials picked the flag up.

The score helped tie the game at seven, but it was a big bit of proof for Bengals coaches that the fourth-rounder they drafted because of his ability on returns will work out just fine:

