Watch: Bengals rookie Charlie Jones takes punt back for TD vs. Ravens
Talk about a welcome to the NFL moment for Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Charlie Jones.
With his team struggling in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones almost effortlessly took a point back 80-plus yards to the house at Paycor Stadium.
Even better, there was a ton of suspense around the play because officials initially threw a flag and Joe Burrow’s offense was coming out on the field.
Then, officials picked the flag up.
The score helped tie the game at seven, but it was a big bit of proof for Bengals coaches that the fourth-rounder they drafted because of his ability on returns will work out just fine:
Can we get an order of Chuck? Extra sizzle. 😏#BALvsCIN | 📺 @paramountplus, CBS pic.twitter.com/OMxpmHxKzy
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 17, 2023