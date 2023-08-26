Watch: Bengals rookie Andrei Iosivas scores, hits a griddy

The Cincinnati Bengals have a preseason breakout rookie on their hands with wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.

Iosivas entered training camp as a first-year player who might be able to live up to some of his immense physical traits right out of Princeton and perhaps make the final 53.

He exits camp as a lock and one of the immediate backups with eyebrow-raising upside.

The strong summer continued for Iosivas on Saturday against the Washington Commanders in the preseason finale, as he went up to get a pass from Jake Browning, scored, then even hit a Ja’Marr Chase-inspired griddy for good measure:

Iosivas obviously still isn’t going to challenge for major snaps in 2023, but the Bengals clearly have something there.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire