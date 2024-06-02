Watch: Bengals rookie Amarius Mims smashes one-handed home run

Cincinnati Bengals first-round rookie Amarius Mims might just have a future on the diamond.

Mims was one of the many players on the team in attendance for linebacker Logan Wilson’s celebrity softball game over the weekend.

In perhaps the greatest highlight of the entire event, Mims smashed a homer over the barrier with a swing that really ended up being a one-handed effort.

To cap off the stunner for the rookie who has towered over his fellow pro teammates at practices, he had a fun victory lap that was all caught on camera, too.

The awesome footage, courtesy of WLWT’s Olivia Ray:

Amarius Mims deletes a softball with a one handed swing.#Bengals first rounder soaked in his home run trot around the bases at Logan Wilson's Celebrity Softball Game.@lw55softball x @WLWT x @amarius_mims pic.twitter.com/EpXvMHfU1A — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire