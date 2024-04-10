Watch: Bengals RB Zack Moss puts up huge workout numbers

New Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss now has his first highlight moment well before he actually partakes in a game.

This week, the Bengals social media team shared some of Moss’ own workout footage during offseason training.

In the footage, Moss puts up well over 400 pounds on a squat.

Moss is clearly working hard ahead of what might be the most important year of his career. He arrives in Cincinnati with the possibility of getting the most usage he’s seen to date while pairing with Chase Brown after the Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.

A look at the brief clip:

Zack Moss making it look easy 😅 (via Zack Moss) pic.twitter.com/N4u4kRyYuz — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire