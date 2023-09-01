Watch: Bengals QB Will Grier lit up a defense recently

New Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Will Grier had some good reasons for joining the team’s practice squad after final cut downs.

And for Bengals fans who weren’t tuned in to the Dallas Cowboys this summer, let’s just say Grier put on a show before coming to Cincinnati.

Grier, shoved into action for a full preseason game this summer, threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns, putting up an absolute highlight reel of material in the process.

Sure, the former third-round pick isn’t going to be on the active roster (at least not right away) for the Bengals while Jake Browning backs up Joe Burrow, but the highlights sure say quite a lot about the skill and effort that got him to town in the first place:

358 total yards. 4 TDs. Will Grier got a preseason game to himself and took full advantage of it. 😤 @willgrier_ pic.twitter.com/7zKORORk7x — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2023

