Watch: Bengals pull Super Bowl trick play with Joe Mixon passing TD
Like everyone predicted, it was Joe Mixon, not Joe Burrow throwing the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Down 13-3 in the second quarter to the Los Angeles Rams, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor seemed to settle in and called his best drive of the game en route to the touchdown.
While there was plenty of standard stuff on the scoring drive, including a dart behind the line of scrimmage to Ja’Marr Chase to pick up a first down, nothing really compared to the trick play.
On that, it was Mixon lofting a scoring ball into the endzone for the 6’4″ Tee Higgins to grab with relative ease.
The big play:
Joe Burrow. Joe Mixon. Don't matter.
The @Bengals have found the end zone. #RuleItAll
📺: #SBLVI on NBC
📱: https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu pic.twitter.com/De2iB5LZzH
— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
