Watch: Bengals’ Logan Wilson leads all LB in INTs since 2020

The Cincinnati Bengals unearthed a ballhawk linebacker in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft with Logan Wilson out of Wyoming.

Now three years into his career, Wilson has amassed seven interceptions among his many impressive numbers. That’s a number that leads all linebackers since he entered the league.

While Wilson only had one last season over 15 games, it’s an interesting time to think about what an impact he has had on the Cincinnati defense.

While Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins understandably get the headlines, he’s also eligible for an extension this offseason. With Germaine Pratt also slated for free agency, it’s an interesting time to consider where the team might spend money at linebacker and how much.

All that aside, it was also a good time for the social media team to share all seven of those picks by Wilson:

.@ljw21 is a BALL HAWK His 7 career INTs are the most by a LB since he was drafted in 2020. pic.twitter.com/LhLWVwHrTe — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 25, 2023

More Latest News!

Trey Hendrickson lands top-10 spot in PFF DE rankings Bengals salary cap: Bengals rank 30th in dead money in 2023 Bengals land 4 players in PFF's top 101 players of 2022

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire