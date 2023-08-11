Watch: Bengals’ Evan McPherson nails field goals through smaller uprights

Chris Roling
·1 min read

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is a man of many talents.

After all, who can forget that vial video of McPherson booting a ball that spun the cap off a bottle during the sprint to an NFL draft?

While McPherson’s feats from Day 11 of Bengals training camp during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers weren’t nearly as viral-worthy, they’re still worth a look.

In the footage, McPherson hits some attempts through a set of uprights that are much smaller than the typical NFL standard.

Nothing too wild — and a pretty smart way to practice, all things considered. Here’s a few looks at it:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire