Watch: Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt graduates from Nebraska
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt graduated from the University of Nebraska over the weekend as the offseason moves forward.
Taylor-Britt’s mom posted a video on Twitter of her son walking with his diploma after he received it.
Taylor-Britt posted his own tweet on Sunday to thank everyone who was congratulating him for his accomplishment.
After two years in the NFL, in which he has had a total of 105 tackles, two for a loss, two forced fumbles, 17 passed defended and four interceptions, Taylor-Britt went back to take some classes so that he could finish his degree after spending four years in college with the Cornhuskers.
Congrats @CamTaylorBritt_!
Proud of you 🎓
(credit @mrscourtneeeeee)pic.twitter.com/p4zcCURwp1
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 18, 2024
Appreciate all the love for my graduation!🎓 I'll be back to host my first youth football camp with @octanefootball! Can't wait to see y’all again! GBR! 🏈 #Huskers #Blackshirt🏴☠️#youthfootball #GBR🌽
🔗https://t.co/4wXRWSTjwU pic.twitter.com/YVy8Cj8R8j
— Cam Taylor-Britt 🧃 (@CamTaylorBritt_) May 19, 2024
My ❤️ is full! Congratulations to our firstborn! #GOBIGGRAD pic.twitter.com/eAKpyyRg24
— Courtney Britt (@mrscourtneeeeee) May 18, 2024