Watch: Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt graduates from Nebraska

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt graduated from the University of Nebraska over the weekend as the offseason moves forward.

Taylor-Britt’s mom posted a video on Twitter of her son walking with his diploma after he received it.

Taylor-Britt posted his own tweet on Sunday to thank everyone who was congratulating him for his accomplishment.

After two years in the NFL, in which he has had a total of 105 tackles, two for a loss, two forced fumbles, 17 passed defended and four interceptions, Taylor-Britt went back to take some classes so that he could finish his degree after spending four years in college with the Cornhuskers.

