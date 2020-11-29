Watch: Bengals’ Brandon Wilson with 103-yard kickoff return for TD

Who needs Joe Burrow when you have Brandon Wilson?

The Bengals’ special teams helped out the offense on Sunday after the New York Giants took a 7-0 lead.

Check out Brandon Wilson as he takes the kickoff three yards deep in the end zone and doesn’t stop until he is in the end zone at the other end of the field.

After the PAT, Cincinnati and New York were tied at 7 in the first quarter of the interconference clash.