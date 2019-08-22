Watch Ben Simmons put up the most jumpers we've seen in latest video

Just when you thought you got your final batch of Ben Simmons taking jumper videos, some fresh ones hit the Twittersphere Wednesday.

And this was probably the most shots of him taking actual NBA threes we've gotten.

Ben Simmons ( @BenSimmons25 ) all jumpers one dunk 😂 🔥🔥🔥 ... keep working bro sky is the limit @ChrisJHoops runs crazy @richpaul @LucNewton pic.twitter.com/IuJP5YwMyI — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 22, 2019

While none of this really matters until Simmons takes these shots in an actual NBA game, the confidence he shows in these videos is encouraging.

And while these types of video are always edited just right to make the subject look good, it is nice to see the shots actually going down.

