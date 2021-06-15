Watch Ben Simmons pick up flagrant 1 for hard foul on John Collins

It’s looking like a playoff series between Philadelphia and Atlanta now; things are getting physical and a bit chippy.

How chippy? John Collins was going in for another monster dunk, and Ben Simmons took the playoff foul to stop the easy two points — and picked up a Flagrant 1 for it.

Ben Simmons gets a flagrant foul after this hard foul on John Collins pic.twitter.com/gsOR6BR7bE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2021

Collins spun around looking to defend his honor or whatever, but Simmons gave Collins the “it wasn’t personal/wasn’t trying to hurt you” arm tap to the chest, and that was that.

It warranted a Flagrant 1, but it was a good decision by the referees to recognize it for what it is and let the game go on. The officials in Denver could have used some of that logic Sunday.

After the foul, the Hawks went on a run, and this became a back-and-forth game in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1 and is trying to put a stranglehold on the second-round matchup with the win.

