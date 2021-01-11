Watch: Ben Roethlisberger throws fourth pick, to Sione Takitaki
The Cleveland Browns needed a play to all but seal their playoff victory. They got it from Sione Takitaki.
The third-round pick out of BYU in 2019 intercepted a Ben Roethlisberger pass in the fourth quarter and Cleveland was ready to celebrate its first playoff victory since Jan. 1, 1995.
Cleveland’s fourth interception of the night! @STakitaki #WeWantMore
The play led to a Cody Parkey field goal and Cleveland had a 48-29 lead in its AFC Wild-Card game with the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday and was on its way to Kansas City to meet the Chiefs in the Divisional round.
A son of Ohio was quick to celebrate.
TAKI TAKI!!!!!!!!!!!! #Browns
