Watch Ben Roethlisberger get his stitches out of his elbow and enjoy the cringe

My elbow hurts after watching Steelers’ team doc, Dr. Jim Bradley, remove the stitches from Ben Roethlisberger’s arm. pic.twitter.com/UFr7j7kahr — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 2, 2020





If you can sit through this entire video, you should be proud of yourself. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has put together a docuseries chronicling his recovery from elbow surgery called Bigger Than Ben. In the second episode, Roethlisberger gets the stitches out of his surgically-repaired elbow and the video of Dr. Bradley taking them out is very much cringe-worthy.

Big Ben missed almost the entire 2019 season after tearing multiple tendons in his throwing elbow in the second game of the season. Roethlisberger is back to full health and looks to be poised for a huge comeback.

The Steelers finished 2019 8-8 without Roethlisberger thanks to a supreme effort by the defense. Roethlisberger and his new and improved elbow should give the Steelers balance and make them a force in the AFC.

