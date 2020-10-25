Watch: Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson for Steelers TD

Barry Werner

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the first statement in the battle of undefeated teams against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger led a driver that lasted more than nine minutes. The QB was 10-of-12 for 84 yards on the march.

It culminated with a TD pass to Diontae Johnson.


How dominant was Pittsburgh in the first quarter? This dominant:


 

 