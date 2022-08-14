Watch: Ben Jones dumps baby powder on Mike Vrabel for birthday prank

Breaking News:

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Vrabel
    Mike Vrabel
    Football head coach

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s birthday was on Sunday, and center Ben Jones celebrated it with a little prank after practice.

Vrabel, who turned 47, was signing autographs for fans after the 12th session of training camp when the veteran offensive lineman snuck up behind him and dumped baby powder on the head coach’s head.

That wasn’t the only funny moment at practice on Sunday, though.

Defensive back Shakur Brown, who has been a standout since signing with the Titans, ran into Vrabel during an individual period and was knocked to the ground by the head coach.

“It was like running into a brick wall,” Brown said.

 



Titans' snap counts from preseason Week 1 loss to Ravens

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

