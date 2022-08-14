Watch: Ben Jones dumps baby powder on Mike Vrabel for birthday prank

Ben Jones with the bday prank 🤣 @CoachVrabel50 pic.twitter.com/Yyor7OZeci — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 14, 2022

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s birthday was on Sunday, and center Ben Jones celebrated it with a little prank after practice.

Vrabel, who turned 47, was signing autographs for fans after the 12th session of training camp when the veteran offensive lineman snuck up behind him and dumped baby powder on the head coach’s head.

That wasn’t the only funny moment at practice on Sunday, though.

Defensive back Shakur Brown, who has been a standout since signing with the Titans, ran into Vrabel during an individual period and was knocked to the ground by the head coach.

“It was like running into a brick wall,” Brown said.

A funny moment in practice today — @shackspeare29 ran into @Titans HC Mike Vrabel (on his birthday) during individual drills and went to the ground. “It was like running into a brick wall.” 🧱 pic.twitter.com/KXp7110R8M — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 14, 2022

Ben Jones got Mike Vrabel with powder, not pie, for his birthday. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/Jq4sZ6dl7o — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 14, 2022

