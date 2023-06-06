How to watch the Belmont Stakes: Time, channel, odds and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The final leg of the 2023 Triple Crown is nearly here, and frontrunners Forte and National Treasure are ready to go. (Photo by: Nick Wass/AP Photo)

Now that the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes are done, there's just one leg of the 2023 Triple Crown left: the 155th Belmont Stakes. Nine horses will run for the honor of a blanket of carnations — and the top prize of $800,000 — this weekend in the longest race of the Triple Crown series at a distance of 1.5 miles. The 155th Belmont Stakes marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's monumental Triple Crown win. Unfortunately, there's no chance for a Triple Crown win this year, since the Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, did not manage to eke out a win at the Preakness Stakes, and will not be running in the Belmont Stakes. But that won't stop horse racing fans from following all the action on the track this weekend, where most eyes will be on scratched Kentucky Derby frontrunner Forte and 2023 Preakness winner National Treasure. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes live, including the schedule, channels, streaming info and last-minute Belmont Stakes ticket prices.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2023

Belmont date: June 10, 2023

Belmont post time: 7:02 p.m.

Belmont Stakes Location: Belmont Park Racetrack, Elmont, NY

Channel: Fox, FS1, FS2

Streaming: Sling TV, Fubo

What channel is the Belmont Stakes on this year?

For the very first time, the Belmont Stakes will air on Fox instead of its usual home on NBC.

If you already have access to Fox, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you’re not sure how to tune into Belmont Stakes coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.

(Photo: Fubo) Watch Fox, FS1 and FS2 with Fubo Fubo TV Fubo TV’s Pro tier gives you access to Fox, FS1 and FS2, plus ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and 100+ more live channels. At $75 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a pricier option, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $0 at Fubo

(Photo: Sling) Watch Fox and FS1 with Sling Blue Sling TV Starting at just $22.50 for your first month, Sling TV's Blue tier offers Fox and Fox Sports 1, plus NBC, ABC, TBS and 38 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the Belmont Stakes action, you can always record the race. $23 at Sling

2023 Belmont Stakes schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 8

Coverage on FS2: 3 - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Coverage on FS2: 12:30 - 5 p.m.

Coverage on FS1 5 - 6 p.m.

Coverage on FS2 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10 - Belmont Stakes Day

Pre-race coverage on FS1: 11am - 4 p.m.

Race coverage on Fox: 4 - 7:30 p.m.

Post-race Coverage on FS2 7:30 - 8 p.m.

Where is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The Belmont Stakes are held at Belmont Park Racetrack in Elmont, New York

2023 Belmont horses, post positions and odds

1. Tapit Shoes, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

2. Tapit Trice, Luis Saez, 3-1

3. Arcangelo, Javier Castellano, 8-1

4. National Treasure, John R. Velasquez, 5-1

5. Il Miracolo, Marcos Meneses, 30-1

6. Forte, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2

7. Hit Show, Manuel Franco, 10-1

8. Angel of Empire, Flavien Prat, 7-2

9. Red Route One, Joel Rosario, 15-1

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

(Photo by: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mage was the unexpected 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. Unfortunately for Triple Crown fans, Mage did not win the Preakness Stakes, squashing any hope for a Triple Crown win in 2023.

Belmont Stakes tickets

If you're in the NY area, you can also head to the Belmont Park Racetrack to watch the Belmont Stakes in person. Tickets for Saturday's race start as low as $30.

Find tickets

Every way to watch the Belmont Stakes on Fox without cable:

