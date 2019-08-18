Bill Belichick has left us with yet another hilarious interview bit.

At halftime of the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, Belichick was asked if he had anything to add to the statement he had released about Josh Gordon's return to the team. Gordon, who was reinstated by the NFL on Friday, is now eligible to join the Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, Belichick gave a very short answer and didn't elaborate much in this comical exchange captured by Boston 25 News' Chad Amaral.

Belichick doesn't need the preseason he's ready for the postseason.



Question: You put out a statement earlier today (on Josh Gordon) anything you would like to add to that?



Bill: Nope



Question: Not at all?



Bill: No, that's why I put out the statement #Patriots pic.twitter.com/2KvXYsxKsH















— Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) August 18, 2019

Instant classic.

In fairness, Belichick does have a point. There was a statement released earlier in the day. But given how quickly Gordon's return was announced, it was also fair to see if the coach had anything extra to add. Belichick just happened to be focused on the game, so he didn't want to talk about Gordon's reinstatement.

Gordon's addition could end up being big for the Patriots' receiving corps, so maybe Belichick will show him more love once he actually gets back onto the field.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

WATCH: Belichick's classic answer to halftime question about Josh Gordon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston