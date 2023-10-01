Watch Belichick tell Mac Jones he's being benched for Bailey Zappe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a rough first half, Mac Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe in the third quarter of a blowout loss vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. FOX Sports aired what looks like a clip of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick telling Jones he is done for the day.

Through three quarters of play, Jones threw for 150 yards, completing just 12 of 21 passes. He was also responsible for three turnovers -- two interceptions and a fumble. One interception was brought back for six points by Cowboys DB DaRon Bland.

Jones has had a mediocre season so far, throwing for 748 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 64.8 percent of his passes.

With his team trailing 31-3 late in the third quarter, Belichick had seen enough, benching Jones for Zappe.

This was Zappe's first appearance in the 2023-24 campaign after he saw the field four times last season, two of which were starts. A rookie at the time, Zappe threw for 781 yards, completing 65 of 92 attempts with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He won both of his starts.

The Patriots fell to the Cowboys 38-3, with Zappe throwing four completions on nine attempts, totaling 57 yards.

The 1-3 Patriots will look to bounce back in their Week 5 matchup against the 2-2 New Orleans Saints.