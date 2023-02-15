WATCH: Behind the scenes of Tom Brady’s final game

When Tom Brady walked off the field that Monday night after a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it would be the last time.

For real, this time.

The GOAT announced his (second) retirement a few weeks after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the first round of the playoffs, ending a legendary 23-year NFL career that’s not likely to ever be matched.

Tampa Bay’s incredible digital/creative team was at the top of their game chronicling Brady’s last ride, putting together an epic behidn-the-scenes look as he rode off into the sunset as the greatest to ever do it:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire