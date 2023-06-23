WATCH: Behind the scenes of team photo shoot

The Badgers are gearing up for arguably their most anticipated season in program history as Luke Fickell takes over at head coach. The team recently released images from their photo shoot and Friday, a behind the scenes video reel was dropped.

With the new coaching staff in town, there has been an influx of transfer additions as well as a spike in recruiting success moving forward. Most notable for 2023 though, was the addition of quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU).

Paired with offensive coordinator Phil Longo (UNC) and his “Air Raid” offense, Wisconsin’s passing game could look much improved in 2023, which is something Badger fans have been begging for.

