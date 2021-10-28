Watch: Behind the scenes of Notre Dame’s win vs. USC

Notre Dame’s 31-16 win over USC moved the Irish to 6-1 on the 2021 season and marked their fourth-straight win over Southern Cal. That winning streak is Notre Dame’s longest in the rivalry since the program won 11-straight from 1983-1993.

The win was Brian Kelly’s eighth in eleven tries against USC since taking over the Notre Dame job. Now what is the rivalry like from the perspective of Notre Dame’s players and coaches?

This week’s Notre Dame ICON video is out and details that a good amount as last Saturday’s victory over the Trojans is showcased in grand fashion. Take five minutes and watch the entire video below:

Notre Dame now leads the all-time series with USC, 50-37-5. Now let’s all just hope Brian Kelly doesn’t leave South Bend for Southern Cal.

