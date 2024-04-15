WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at how Mike Evans’ new deal came together

One of the biggest storylines for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the 2024 offseason was the status of star wide receiver Mike Evans, who was set to hit free agency without a new contract extension.

Things were getting tense for Bucs fans on the eve of free agency officially opening up, but both parties eventually hammered out a new two-year deal that will keep the best offensive player in franchise history in a Tampa Bay uniform.

The future Hall of Famer originally wanted to test the open market, but eventually decided to make sure he stayed with the Bucs.

Check out this fantastic behind-the-scenes look at how the deal came together:

