WATCH: Behind the scenes footage of Hornets internal media day

Media day for NBA teams has finally arrived which means the NBA season is knocking on the door.

The Charlotte Hornets had their internal media day on Tuesday, which included photos and videos for the upcoming season and all promotions for the team.

Today might have been the first time that newcomers, like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee, have put on their new uniforms and truly felt like a Hornet.

Media day where players and coaches will take questions will take place within the next week.

Check out the video below via the Hornets Instagram account.