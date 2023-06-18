WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Dion Dawkins on Bills media day
The Bills mic’d up their biggest personality, Dion Dawkins, during the team’s recent media day. That’s when the Bills and players will shoot different videos and promotions for fans to see throughout the upcoming season.
Pull the curtain back with Dawkins in the YouTube player above.
