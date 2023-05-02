WATCH: Behind-the-scenes of Dalton Kincaid’s arrive in Buffalo

After the Buffalo Bills traded up for tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the rookie soon made his way to western New York.

The first rounder took in Buffalo for the first time, and the Bills provided a behind-the-scenes look at his first visit to his new home.

Check out the entire first visit to Buffalo for Kincaid below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire