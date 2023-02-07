WATCH: Behind the scenes of the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win vs. Chiefs

Two years ago today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their second trip to the Super Bowl, with a similar result to the first one.

Much like their 48-21 blowout win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Bucs dominated the league’s best offense yet again in Super Bowl LV, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The Bucs became the first team in NFL history to play and win and Super Bowl in their home stadium, and Tom Brady won the seventh Lombardi Trophy (and fifth Super Bowl MVP) of his legendary career.

Check out this awesome behind-the-scenes look at that memorable moment in Bucs history:

More Super Bowl LV!

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire