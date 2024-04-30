WATCH: Behind the scenes with Bucs 1st-round pick Graham Barton on draft day

Go behind the scenes on draft day with @Buccaneers first rounder Graham Barton! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wZBAQjJF5w — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) April 30, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed the perfect first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, as Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton fell right into their lap at the No. 26 overall pick.

A versatile blocker who can play all five positions along the offensive line, Barton is the immediate favorite to take over the starting job at center for the Bucs.

Watch the video above to get a behind-the-scenes look at Barton’s experience on draft day as the Bucs made him their top selection.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire