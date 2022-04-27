WATCH: Behind OSU’s pro day through the eyes of Chris Olave

The annual Ohio State football pro day is one of the most anticipated and well-attended pro days out there — and for good reason. There aren’t too many programs that send top talent to the NFL on a yearly basis like the one on the banks of the Olentangy.

So, it should be no surprise then that over 100 NFL scouts and executives attended the event this week as well. They were all there to take in several players, but the two that most wanted to see were of course wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

We already got a peek behind the curtains through the eyes of Garett Wilson, and now the Ohio State Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes look from Olave’s perspective. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth four minutes of your time.

Follow Olave as he dishes football while getting a haircut, cheers others in the brotherhood on, and then wows onlookers with his workout on the field.

