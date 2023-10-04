Watch: Connor Bedard reacts to scoring first NHL goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Connor Bedard got the monkey off his back on Tuesday, scoring his first goal of the NHL preseason in a win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Chicago Blackhawks were nursing a one-goal lead with 1:09 left in regulation when Bedard slung the puck from just beyond the blue line into an empty net.

Connor Bedard's (kinda) first goal as a Blackhawk 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xwpjQncOOU — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 4, 2023

His reaction was was rather stoic, not even cracking a smile as Chelsea Dagger blared over the ovation of the crowd. The phenom was clearly a little bummed to light his first NHL lamp on such an easy shot.

“He’s kind of a humble guy. He doesn’t want to celebrate that,” Richardson said. “He didn’t even really celebrate coming in. He’s kind of bashful. He wants to score a nice goal."

Bedard has flashed a number of elite skills on the ice this preseason, with four assists, including the two that accompanied his goal on Tuesday.

"I think you see the skill, the sense, the pace of play, it's all there," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told NBC Sports Chicago. "It's just him getting acclimated to the NHL game, used to a couple of new line mates, new city and I'm sure he'll be up to speed in no time."

