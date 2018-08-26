Watch Beau Hossler hit two drives OB on his first hole to get off to brutal Sunday start at the Northern Trust

Beau Hossler has had an impressive rookie season on the PGA Tour by almost every standard. The well-spoken former college player of the year at the University of Texas made 21 cuts in 25 starts, has had five top-10 finishes including a runner-up at the Houston Open (losing in a playoff to Ian Poulter), is ranked seventh in strokes gained/putting and finished 42nd in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the playoffs, qualifying for the PGA Tour postseason with ease. However, Sundays have not been fun days just yet for the 23-year-old Southern California native—his 71.6 stroke average in final rounds ranks him 171st on tour in 2017-’18 (compared to 69.08 in the first round, ranking ninth, and 69.76 in the second round, ranking 20th).

There were more woes early on Sunday at New Jersey’s Ridgewood Country Club. Hossler started the final round of The Northern Trust at nine under par, seven strokes off the lead yet in tie for seventh place. He needed to get off to a quick start if he wanted to be a serious contender. Unfortunately, for him, however, the first hole got in the way.

If there’s such a thing as a solid triple-bogey 7 to start a round, Hossler gets that honor. Still, bouncing back from that start would be tough on anyway. Two holes later, Hossler made a bogey on the par 5, essentially ending any real chances of contending in this playoff event.

