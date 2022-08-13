WATCH: Bears WR Dazz Newsome finds the endzone against the Chiefs

An offensive explosion has erupted for the Chicago Bears in the second half of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. After finally finding the endzone thanks to a pass from quarterback Trevor Siemian to running back Trestan Ebner, the offense came right back for another score.

Siemian led the Bears on a seven-play drive that was capped off by a beautiful pass to wide receiver Dazz Newsome in the corner of the endzone. The catch was Newsome’s first of the day, going for 13 yards. Siemian, meanwhile, has thrown two touchdowns on the day and has a quarterback rating of 115.1.

The score put the Bears within one point at 14-13, but thanks to another Chiefs turnover, the offense got the ball back and kicker Cairo Santos added a field goal to make it 16-13 as the third quarter starts to wind down.

