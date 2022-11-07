How to watch Bears vs. Lions Week 10: TV channel, start time, odds

How to watch: Bears vs. Lions in Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have won just one out of their last six weeks, but fans have one big reason to tune in each week: Justin Fields.

The second-year quarterback is playing some of the best football of his young NFL career right now. In Week 9, he etched his name into the NFL record books with an electrifying performance against the Miami Dolphins. That game resulted in a loss, but there is plenty of excitement surrounding Fields and the Bears right now.

Next up on the schedule is a matchup with the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell’s squad handed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers their fifth straight loss last week, but Fields should still be primed to go off against a porous Detroit defense.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 10 Lions-Bears Sunday afternoon matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Lions Week 10 game?

The Bears’ Week 10 game against the Lions will be played on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

What time is the Bears vs. Lions Week 10 game?

Kickoff time for Lions-Bears is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Lions Week 10

The Bears’ matchup against the Lions will air on FOX. Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) will be on the call.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Viewers can tune in here or watch in the MyTeams app.

How to stream the Bears vs. Lions live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app, Yahoo! Sports app

How to listen to Bears vs. Lions on the radio

Station: WBBM Newsradio 780 AM/105.9 FM and 105.3 FM The FAN

What are the odds for Bears vs. Lions Week 10?

The Bears are currently listed as three-point favorites over the Lions, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Bears -3

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Bears -145, Lions +125

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Lions Week 10?

It’s beginning to get cold at Soldier Field. NBC Chicago forecasts a high temperature of 35 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 5% chance of precipitation on Sunday.

