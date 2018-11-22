How to Watch Bears vs. Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

The Bears travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Chicago will look for its fifth straight win after beating the Vikings 25–20 last week. The Bears' (7–3) victory was locked up by a late field goal from Cody Parkey, who also missed four kicks. His field goal with just over two minutes to play in the fourth quarter made it a two-score game and secured the win for Chicago. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Lions (4–6) are coming off a 20–19 win over the Panthers. Detroit held off a two-point conversion pass attempt from quarterback Cam Newton for the win.

How to watch the game:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.