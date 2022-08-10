How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears will take the field for the first time in the post-Matt Nagy era this weekend, and they’ll do it with their former coach on the opposing side.

Nagy, now an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, coached the Bears from 2018 through 2021. Matt Eberflus will make his head coaching debut for the Bears, who hired the former Colts defensive coordinator after firing Nagy in January.

It’s still early, but the preseason is a huge opportunity for some Bears to step up. This team has a lot of questions around second-year quarterback Justin Fields, so making the most of these exhibition games is crucial for regular-season success.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Bears’ first preseason game against the Chiefs:

What time do the Bears play the Chiefs?

Kickoff between the Bears and Chiefs is set for 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Soldier Field. This will be the Bears’ only home game of the preseason before their Week 1 date with the 49ers in Chicago.

What TV channel is the Bears game on?

The Bears-Chiefs game will air nationally on the NFL Network.

If you’re in the Chicago area, you can watch the game locally on FOX 32 Chicago.

How to stream Bears vs. Chiefs live online

Live stream: NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: fuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Bears vs. Chiefs on the radio

You can listen to the Bears game on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, or online at ChicagoBears.com right here. Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst) and Mark Grote (sideline reporter) will be on the radio call throughout the season.

Are the Bears favorites against the Chiefs?

The Bears are listed as 3.5-point favorites for their preseason game against the Chiefs, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here are the full odds for the game:

Spread: Bears -3.5

Moneyline: Chiefs +140, Bears -171

Over/under: 35

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Chiefs?

It should be a comfortable Saturday afternoon for football in the Windy City. Temperatures will reach a high of 81 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day, according to NBC Chicago. There is around a 20% chance of rain.