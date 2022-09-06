How to watch Bears vs. 49ers Week 1: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are back, and they have a tough test right out of the gate.

Justin Fields and Co. will host Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers to kick off the 2022 season. The two quarterbacks were both first-rounders in the 2021 draft, but they landed in drastically different situations.

Fields got to make 10 starts for the Bears in 2021 but struggled to find consistent footing. His added year of experience heading into 2022 is compounded by the departure of wide receiver Allen Robinson and head coach Matt Nagy. Now, it is up to new coach Matt Eberflus to try and get the best out of the exciting promise Fields possesses.

Speaking of exciting promise, that is exactly what the 49ers see in Lance. San Francisco traded up to No. 3 in the 2021 draft to select him, but he only made one start during his rookie season as Jimmy Garoppolo was under center for the team’s trek to the NFC Championship Game. Both quarterbacks are still in town, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has handed the keys to Lance heading into his sophomore season.

Can the Bears pull off a Week 1 upset, or will they begin the year with a home defeat?

Here is everything you need to tune into the Bears’ first game of the new season:

What time do the Bears play in Week 1?

Kickoff between the Bears and 49ers is set for 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

What TV channel is the Bears game on?

The 49ers-Bears contest will air live on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analysis) will be on the call.

NBC Sports Chicago's Football Aftershow will air immediately following the game. The crew will also go inside the locker room to hear from coaches and all the key players from the game. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Bears vs. 49ers live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: Yahoo! Sports app, Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Bears vs. 49ers on the radio

Station: WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM

Are the Bears favorites against the 49ers?

The Bears are among the biggest underdogs in Week 1 across the NFL. Despite it being Lance’s second career start, his 49ers are seven-point favorites over the Bears in Chicago, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: 49ers -7

Moneyline: Bears +250, 49ers -325

Over/under: 41

