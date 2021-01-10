Watch: Bears’ trick play works to perfect until Javon Wims forgets to catch TD pass

The trickeration was perfect. The Chicago Bears had the New Orleans Saints fooled and a TD was a catch away.

Mitchell Trubisky unleashed a perfect pass to a wide-open Javon Wims in the end in the first quarter.

For sure the NFC Wild-Card game would be tied after the PAT.

All Wims had to do was “Catch the Damn Ball.”

He didn’t and soon after the Bears were turning over the ball to New Orleans on downs.

Can't be dropping those against the Saints.

The second forgettable moment against New Orleans for Wims. In the first meeting, he lost his cool and wound up with a two-game suspension.