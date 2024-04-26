WATCH: New Bears teammates Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze greet each other at NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears ushered in a new era on offense Thursday night at the 2024 NFL Draft when they selected quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall and wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall. Williams had long been the favorite to be selected by the Bears, but Odunze was not as much of a certainty. It was music to Williams’ ears, though, as the new Bears quarterback couldn’t wait to greet his new teammate while at the draft in Detroit.

Williams snuck up behind Odunze while he was on a laptop, and the two embraced in a hug before firing each other up. “LeBron, D-Wade,” Williams said excitedly. “I’m ready, baby.”

The two were opponents the last two years when they were at USC and Washington, respectively, but got to know one another during their time in the PAC-12. They were seen dapping each other up at the NFL Combine and made some news earlier this week when they were on the same flight to Detroit. It’s safe to say they will happily share a flight to Chicago when both are introduced as Bears on Friday.

