WATCH: Bears' Tarik Cohen does a flip in the victory formation play

The Chicago Bears live to play another day.

After thoroughly dominating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14's Thursday Night Football, the Bears improved their record to 7-6 and strengthen their seemingly impossible odds to earn a post-season berth.

Mitch Trubisky was the sparkplug behind Chicago's 31-24 victory, throwing for 244 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 63 yards and a score on the ground. His breakout game drew praise from Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman and has Bears fans (and Kyle Long) fired up over what lies ahead over the next three weeks.

And if there was any moment that embodied that excitement, it was running back Tarik Cohen's victory flip after Trubisky took the final kneel down of the game. Check it out:

