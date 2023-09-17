WATCH: Bears special teams reject Buccaneers field goal attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' special teams proved one bullet point on a long list of adjustments needed after falling to the Packers during Week 1.

They're showing up against the Buccaneers, however. Check out this blocked field goal that special teams created during the second quarter.

Rasheem Green got a hand on it and Tyrique Stevenson squeezed in the kicker's space, too.

The Bears remain ahead, as of this writing, with a 7-3 lead.

